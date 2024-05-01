Former bank official’s house burgled

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 30

The house of a retired bank official, Harbhajan Singh, in Gaushala Road area, was targeted by two miscreants at around 11.30 am today.

The victim said the incident took place when he was away in the neighbourhood. When he returned, he saw that the cupboards of his house were open and cash amounting to Rs 18,000, a gold ring, a mobile phone were missing while some important documents had been damaged. After which he checked the cameras installed in the vicinity and saw two miscreants entering the house.

Shortly after this, the security guard of a nearby bank, looking at the CCTV cameras, informed him that one of the two suspects who had entered his house earlier was going to the house again. Singh informed the police via phone, on which cops came to the spot and took away the suspect for questioning.

In similar incidents yesterday, burglars had targeted four houses in Nai Abadi area of Abohar.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar