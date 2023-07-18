Former Batala MLA Ashwani Sekhri expelled from Congress

Chandigarh, July 18
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday expelled former MLA Ashwani Sekhri from the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.
His expulsion came two days after Sekhri said he would join the BJP.
Sekhri had stated this after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Sekhri was the MLA from the Batala assembly seat thrice -- 1985, 2002 and 2012 -- and a minister in the Amarinder Singh government in 2002-2007.
