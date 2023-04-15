Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi breaks down, terms it vendetta politics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today challenged CM Bhagwant Mann to prove that he owned property worth Rs 170 crore and 250 acres of land.

Charanjit Singh Channi gets emotional during press conference.

“Let the CM prove that I own even a single chunk of land in my name,” said Channi during a press conference at Punjab Congress Bhavan here as he claimed that during the term of the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, his property details were checked four times.

CM Mann got irritated over my queries The fact is that the CM got irritated as I asked 12 questions, including disrespect shown by him to the Akal Takht Jathedar and no action taken in sacrilege cases. The CM had asked the Vigilance to call me instead of replying to my queries. Charanjit Singh Channi, former Chief Minister

“The fact is that the CM got irritated as I asked 12 questions, including disrespect shown by him to the Akal Takht Jathedar and no action taken in sacrilege cases. The CM has asked the Vigilance to call me instead of replying to my queries,” Channi said.

“The government may even eliminate me, but I won’t be cowed down. I will continue to speak the truth. The AAP had falsely painted me corrupt to win the 2022 Assembly elections. I dare the CM to hold a press conference and give details of my property. Am I being harassed by the Centre through the Income Tax Department and the ED and by the state through the Vigilance only because I remained the CM for three months?” asked Channi, with tears welling up in his eyes.

Ahead of appearing before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in connection with an inquiry related to a disproportionate assets case, the Congress leader slammed the AAP government over his date of appearance being advanced. He claimed that the government was indulging in “vendetta politics”.

Accompanied by CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring and AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary and other senior leaders, an emotional Channi alleged that the AAP government was anti-Dalit.

Channi said the AAP government wanted to stop him from campaigning in Jalandhar. “But I will continue to campaign in Jalandhar,” he said.