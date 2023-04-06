Former cop gets 10-year jail in kidnapping case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 5

A CBI court today sentenced former Punjab Police Inspector Surinderpal Singh to a 10-year imprisonment for kidnapping and wrongful confinement of four Tarn Taran residents in a 31-year-old case of disappearance. The court had held Surinderpal, a resident of Kishangarh, Mani Majra, guilty under Sections 364 and 342, IPC, on March 31. The sentence was pronounced today.

CBI public prosecutor Ashok K said Rs 2 lakh fine had also been imposed on the convict. It will be paid as compensation to the victim’s kin.

The court had acquitted Bhupinderjit Singh, the then DSP Goindwal, Ram Nath of Garhshankar and ASI Nazir Singh of Gurdaspur, giving them the benefit of doubt.

One more accused, Teg Bahadur, the then ASI posted at the Goindwal police station, died during the trial.

Four persons, including retired Army man Piara Singh, his son Harphool Singh, nephew Gurdeep Singh and their relative Sawaran Singh, were picked up by a police party from their home at Jeobala village on July 23, 1992.