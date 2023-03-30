Former DIG’s anticipatory bail petition dismissed

Faridkot , March 29
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajeev Kalra, on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of former DIG Amar Singh Chahal. Chahal is an accused in the Kotkapura police firing incident of October 2015 along with former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, SAD(B) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other police officers, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.
Chahal was posted as the DIG at the time of the clash between the police and Sikh protesters at Kotkapura on October 14, 2015. He has been indicted by a special investigation team of the police.
Earlier, suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal and former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma were also denied pre-arrest bail by the sessions court here but they got this relief from the High Court.
After getting the relief from the High Court, both Umranangal and Sharma have furnished bail surety of Rs 5 lakh each here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...