Former DIG’s anticipatory bail petition dismissed

Tribune News Service

Faridkot , March 29

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajeev Kalra, on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of former DIG Amar Singh Chahal. Chahal is an accused in the Kotkapura police firing incident of October 2015 along with former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, SAD(B) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other police officers, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.

Chahal was posted as the DIG at the time of the clash between the police and Sikh protesters at Kotkapura on October 14, 2015. He has been indicted by a special investigation team of the police.

Earlier, suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal and former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma were also denied pre-arrest bail by the sessions court here but they got this relief from the High Court.

After getting the relief from the High Court, both Umranangal and Sharma have furnished bail surety of Rs 5 lakh each here.