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Home / Punjab / Former ED Deputy Director cross-examined in PMLA court

Former ED Deputy Director cross-examined in PMLA court

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Former ED officer Niranjan Singh. Tribune file photo
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Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deputy Director Niranjan Singh was cross-examined in the PMLA Special Court, Mohali, during the trial of the Directorate of Enforcement vs Devinder Singh Nirwal case, an offshoot of the Jagdish Bhola synthetic drug syndicate case.

He was questioned on oath by defence counsel Tanheer Singh Bariana and Jangveer Singh Bariana about his recent political activities.

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Asked about his ties to “Akali Dal, Waris Punjab De”, Niranjan Singh said he had not formally joined the political party but admitted to being associated with the outfit for two days.

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On his recent political interactions, he said he had held meetings with the father of MP Amritpal Singh.

During his testimony, Niranjan Singh stated on record that Amritpal Singh had not yet taken oath as a Member of Parliament. The defence used the statement to question the witness’s reliability regarding verifiable facts, pointing out that the supplied copy states Amritpal Singh was granted parole and took his oath in the Lok Sabha on July 5, 2024.

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The court was also informed that Niranjan Singh has been formally chargesheeted by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the supplied copy, the departmental charges allege that Niranjan Singh misused his official position to have Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh perform at his daughter’s wedding in 2016. He had previously investigated Dosanjh under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

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