Former Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon appears before Punjab Vigilance in disproportionate assets case

Faridkot, January 30

Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, former Congress MLA from Faridkot, on Monday appeared before the Vigilance Department after he was summoned in the alleged disproportionate assets and benami property transactions case.

The department has started an investigation against the former MLA after receiving a complaint, said Jaswinder Singh, DSP, Vigilance Department.

Income details already given All income and property details of my family have already been disclosed in my affidavit given to the Election Commission during the filing of nomination papers for the Assembly elections last year. —Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Ex-MLA

Accompanied by an income tax consultant, Dhillon was questioned by the DSP for about one hour. “As all information furnished by the former MLA was not complete, we have given him one week to provide us all required information about assets and income of the family,” said the DSP.

According to the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, a benami transaction is a deal “where a property is transferred to or is held by, a person, and the consideration for such property has been provided, or paid by, another person”. The government has right to recover a benami property.

Dhillon said he had no objection to the Vigilance inquiry against him. “All my family members are income tax assesses and all income and property details of my family have already been disclosed in my affidavit given to the Election Commission during the filing of nomination papers for the Assembly elections last year,” he said.

“The department has demanded details of our income and assets. We have provided most of the details, the remaining will be given within a week,” said Dhillon.

“I have no objection to questioning or summoning by the Vigilance Department. I rather support the investigation of all political leaders and bureaucrats, but the probe should be to check corruption, not to settle political scores,” said the former MLA.

