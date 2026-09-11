Former Haryana minister Jaswinder Sandhu’s son Gaganjot ‘dies by suicide’ at Ropar farmhouse

Gaganjot Sandhu, son of former Haryana Agriculture minister and four-time Pehowa MLA Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself at his farmhouse in Pakhrali village near Ropar on Friday.

Sources told The Tribune that Gaganjot had reached the farmhouse in the morning and was alone when the incident occurred. On receiving the information, personnel from the Ropar Sadar police station reached the spot and began an investigation. A forensic team was also called to examine the scene and collect evidence.

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The body was shifted to Government Hospital in Ropar, where a postmortem examination is likely to be conducted on Saturday.

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Ropar Sadar SHO Sunny Khanna said the matter was under investigation and that further details would emerge after the inquiry.

Gaganjot had served twice as the sarpanch of Gumthala Garhu village in Kurukshetra district. His father, Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, was a prominent political leader in Haryana who represented Pehowa in the state Assembly four times. He served as Agriculture minister in the government led by then chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

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Jaswinder Singh Sandhu died of liver cancer in 2019.

The police have not disclosed any information about the circumstances surrounding Gaganjot’s death or any possible reason for the alleged suicide. Further details are awaited.