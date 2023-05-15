Jalandhar, May 15
Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away on Monday.
He was undergoing treatment for quite some time.
He had switched over from the Congress to the BJP more than a year back.
He was the candidate for the saffron party from Kartarpur in the 2022 Assembly polls.
