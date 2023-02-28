Former market panel chief shot dead by confidante

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 27

The former chairman of the Patti market committee, Major Singh Dhaliwal (65), was shot dead at his marriage palace SGI Resorts, Sanghwan, situated on the Harike–Patti road on Monday noon.

The revolver of the deceased was used in the crime committed by a woman identified as Amandeep Kaur Aman, a resident of Makbulpur (Amritsar), who was working as the manager of the resort for the last four years.

The deceased, Major Singh, a resident of Dhaliwal (Patti), was a leading Congress leader and close associate of Harminder Singh Gill, former MLA from Patti.

At the time of the crime Major Singh was sitting at his office in the marriage palace in the noon when Amandeep fired three shots at him and fled from the spot with the revolver of the deceased.

The crime was noticed by Ranjit Singh, son of the deceased, who took his father to a private hospital in Patti where doctors declared him brought dead.

The SSP, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, along with a police force, visited the spot and gave instructions to investigate the matter and register a case in this regard.

In the footage of the CCTV camera, the victim was seen trying his best to save himself by running from one room of the resort to the other but the assailant fired three shots at him turn by turn like a trained shooter.

Amandeep used to stay at the resort in the night too and Major Singh had given her his licensed revolver as she was his confidant, said a police official.