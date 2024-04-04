Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

Nawanshahr, April 4
Rattandeep Singh, a former militant, was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants on Wednesday night in Balachaur.
Rattandeep was accompanied by his nephew and they were in the car.
The police reached the spot and found a poster in which one Gopi Nawanshahria has claimed the responsibility of the murder.
Mukesh Sharma, Nawanshahr SP, said that an investigation was going on.
"Rattandeep was arrested by the Punjab Police in 2014 and he was linked with the militant group," the police said. The deceased was earlier associated with Bhindrawala Tiger Force Militant Group.
"We are asking Rattandeep's nephew about the reason they were here," the police added.
