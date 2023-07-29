Former Punjab minister Gurpreet Kangar appears before VB for 6th time

Tribune News Service

Bathinda/faridkot, July 28

Former minister and BJP state general secretary Gurpreet Singh Kangar today appeared before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for the sixth time here in a case related to disproportionate assets.

He reached the VB office today morning at 10.30 am and left around 4.30 pm.

Kangar alleged that he was being harassed for political reasons. He answered all questions of the VB, he said, adding that it was up to them to decide what to do.

Meanwhile, the VB today filed a supplementary chargesheet in the court of Additional Sessions Judge here against former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon in a disproportionate assets case.

Earlier, the VB had filed a chargesheet against the former MLA on July 13. It had claimed that Dhillon spent 242 per cent more than his known sources of income from 2017-2022 when he was an MLA.

