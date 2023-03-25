Former minister Ashu granted bail in two cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

More than six months after two cases under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act were registered against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted bail to him in both matters.

The cases were registered in August and September last year on the allegations of receiving a bribe through conduits for compromising tender for food procurement and transportation, its quality and conditions. Appearing on his behalf before Justice Chitkara’s Bench, senior advocate Bipan Ghai with counsel Nikhil Ghai prayed for bail, saying the petitioner had no objection to the imposition of stringent conditions. It was added that the pre-trial incarceration would cause irreversible injustice to the petitioner and family. After hearing the arguments and meticulously going through the documents in both the cases, Justice Chitkara asserted the material investigation was complete. The petitioner was in custody since August 22, 2022.