Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu denied bail in corruption case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

The bail plea of former food & civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was today dismissed by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri. After hearing arguments on bail plea on September 6, the court had reserved orders for today.

The Congress leader was arrested for his alleged involvement in a foodgrains transportation tender allotment scam and is in custody since August 22.

He remained in police custody for nine days. Thereafter, CJM Sumit Makkar sent him to judicial custody. Earlier, Ashu was shifted to Ludhiana Central Jail. But due to security reasons, he was shifted to Patiala jail the same evening.