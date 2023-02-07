Former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 6

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A spokesperson of the VB said following investigations of a Vigilance inquiry, a case under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered at the VB Range police station, Mohali, against former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a disproportionate assets case and had been arrested.

He further said during the period from March 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the minister’s income and of his family was Rs 2,37,12,596 while the expenditure was Rs 8,76,30,888, which was Rs 6,39,18,292 or 269 per cent more than his known sources of income.

The former minister was on bail regarding a corruption case lodged by the Vigilance earlier.

The Vigilance spokesperson further added that further investigation in the case was under progress to ascertain more assets of the former minister. He would be produced before the competent court in Mohali tomorrow, the spokesperson added.