Former minister Sunder Sham Arora appears before Vigilance

Mohali, June 6
Former Punjab Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora appeared before VB officials today after he was summoned to furnish additional information in the ongoing probes against him.
Arora remained at the VB office for nearly three hours. He said the officials had sought some documents, which he furnished today. “I am cooperating with them,” he said. On January 12, the VB had arrested Arora in the Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation plot scam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Major train accident averted in Jharkhand
The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...
College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks
The police alerted after the woman became untraceable
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...