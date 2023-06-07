Former minister Sunder Sham Arora appears before Vigilance

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 6

Former Punjab Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora appeared before VB officials today after he was summoned to furnish additional information in the ongoing probes against him.

Arora remained at the VB office for nearly three hours. He said the officials had sought some documents, which he furnished today. “I am cooperating with them,” he said. On January 12, the VB had arrested Arora in the Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation plot scam.

#Mohali #sunder sham arora