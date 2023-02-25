Former MLA ‘beaten up’ in Mansa

Mansa, February 24
Four miscreants entered the office of former MLA Mangat Roy Bansal at Bareta and ‘beat him’ on Friday evening. The suspects demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from him. The injured victim was admitted to the Government Hospital, Budhlada.
Bansal said, “Some unknown persons entered my office, locked the door and started beating me after breaking my cellphone. They demanded ransom of Rs 50 lakh. They also threatened to kill me if I informed the police.” “Whein I started shouting they fled from the spot,” he said. The suspects told him that a man would collect ransom from him after two days, Bansal said.
