Former MLA passes away

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 27

Dr Dharambeer Agnihotri (76), a senior Congress leader and former MLA from Tarn Taran, passed away today due to cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

A heart patient, he had gone to Amritsar where he felt chest pain, which proved fatal.

Dr Agnihotri was a medico by profession and started his political career from the post of sarpanch of his native Sheron village. Dr Agnihotri was elected MLA from Tarn Taran in 2017, but lost the Assembly elections this year.

