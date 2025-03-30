DT
Former MP seeks apology from UK on 1919 massacre

Former MP seeks apology from UK on 1919 massacre

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:58 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Former MP and member of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust Tarlochan Singh has sent a letter to British parliamentarian Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi saying all Indian-origin MPs in the UK should raise the demand of an official apology by the UK Government for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Tarlochan Singh reminded Dhesi of how the Canadian government has officially apologised for the Kamagata Maru incident and memorials have been raised in Vancouver. “I hope you will take urgent action and put this legitimate demand (an apology) before Baisakhi on April 13,” he added. The massacre took place on April 13, 1919.

He said two British PMs —David Cameron and Theresa May — have on separate occasions expressed “regrets”.

Yesterday, British parliamentarian Bob Blackman had asked the UK Government to “formally” apologise to India for the massacre.

