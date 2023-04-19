Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

Chandigarh/Ludhiana April 19

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Rakesh Kumar Singla, former Deputy Director, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Punjab, along with his wife Rachna Singla for creating more wealth than his known sources of income. Besides this, process has been initiated by the VB to issue red corner notice against the absconding Singla and a letter has been sent to CBI and Interpol in this regard.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state VB said during investigation of FIR in connection with a tender allotment scam worth crores of rupees in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, it was transpired that Singla, who was also chairman of departmental vigilance cell, had collected huge bribe money during his posting and had acquired number of properties.

Also, he had acquired and was in possession of properties in his name as well as in the name of his wife Rachna Singla, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of Rs 1.36 crore.

The spokesperson further added that during the check period w.e.f. 01-04-2011 to 31-07-2022, the accused Rakesh Kumar Singla and his wife had purchased 5 valuable properties and spent amount of Rs 3.68 crore while their income was Rs 2.31 crore only. On the basis of VB enquiry, an FIR has been registered against Singla and his wife Rachna Singla under Section 13(1)(b), 13(2) under Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of IPC at VB police station Ludhiana range.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rakesh Kumar Singla was closely associated with former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and had demanded bribe of Rs 30 lakh from Telu Ram contractor.

He further added that Rakesh Kumar Singla was absconding in the above mentioned case, and was declared proclaimed offender by the Ludhiana court on the initiative of Vigilance Bureau.

