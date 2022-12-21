Former Punjab Chief Minister Channi spends night with Moosewala's parents at his house in Mansa

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 21

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Tuesday spent a night with late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents at his house in Musa village in Mansa.

Channi reached Moosewala’s house around 10.15 pm and met his parents. He was scheduled to reach at 9 pm, but due to dense fog, he got late.

A huge police force was deployed outside the residence since evening due to Channi’s visit. Before Channi’s arrival, PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also visited and met Moosewala’s parents at his house, but he left before Channi’s arrival. Warring was in Mansa to attend a function of the inauguration of the District Congress Committee office here.

Moosewala was killed close to his house in Musa village on May 29.

#charanjit channi #sidhu moosewala