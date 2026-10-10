Former Punjab CM Beant Singh assassination convict Hawara moves high court for parole

Jagtar Singh Hawara, serving a life sentence for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, has filed a fresh petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking parole.

In his petition, Hawara alleged that the Chandigarh Administration, the Director General of Prisons, NCT, and the Superintendent of Central Jail, Mandoli, have wilfully disobeyed an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dated July 6, 2026.

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He said the order directed the Superintendent, Central Jail, Mandoli, to forward his request for grant of parole to the Home Secretary, Union Territory, Chandigarh, within one week and, on receipt of the request, the Union Territory, Chandigarh, to submit its comments/recommendations to the Superintendent of Central Jail No. 15, Mandoli, within a further period of four weeks. On receipt of the comments/recommendations, the Superintendent of Central Jail, Mandoli, was to take a decision on the parole application within another two weeks.

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He said respondent No. 4, the Punjab Government, has already recommended that he be released on parole. However, the other respondents have wilfully failed to comply with the directions and have deliberately and intentionally failed to decide his parole application within the stipulated time.

A separate contempt petition is being filed for their wilful disobedience. Having no other efficacious remedy, since the respondents have expressly and impliedly refused to decide his parole applications, he has filed the present writ petition praying that the court grant him regular parole and direct the respondents to release him for four weeks.

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Hawara said he has already been incarcerated for more than 29 years and one month. On June 11, 2025, he made his first application before the Superintendent, Central Jail, Mandoli. Since the Superintendent failed to decide the application within the prescribed period, he approached the Delhi High Court seeking regular parole for four weeks. At the hearing, the Additional Standing Counsel for Delhi submitted that the Union Territory of Chandigarh Administration is the appropriate authority to decide his parole.

He said that since the respondents have wilfully failed to comply with the directions and have deliberately and intentionally failed to decide his parole application within the stipulated time, he has filed the writ petition praying that the court grant him regular parole and direct the respondents to release him for four weeks.

While issuing notices, the high court adjourned the hearing to October 28, 2026.