Former Punjab Congress MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh dies of heart attack

Former Punjab Congress MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh dies of heart attack

Soondh, a two-time legislator from the Banga Assembly constituency, was in Tarn Taran in connection with the November 11 byelection

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:57 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Tarlochan Singh Soondh.
Former Punjab Congress MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh passed away on Saturday evening following a heart attack. He was 70.

Soondh, a two-time legislator from the Banga Assembly constituency, was in Tarn Taran in connection with the November 11 byelection, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said.

“Senior Congress leader and former MLA Tarlochan Singh Ji, who was working tirelessly for the Tarn Taran election, has left us forever after suffering a heart attack,” said Warring in a Facebook post.

Warring said a roadshow scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled in view of Soondh’s death.

Soondh was elected MLA from Banga in the 2002 and 2012 Assembly elections. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly poll.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh also expressed grief over the death of Soondh.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of the former MLA from Banga, Tarlochan Singh Ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief.  May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” Singh said on X.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

The Tarn Taran Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

