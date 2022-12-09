Former Punjab Congress president Shamsher Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, December 9

Former Member Parliament and ex-Punjab Congress president Shamsher Singh Dullo on Friday met former Punjab Pradesh Congress committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu who is lodged in Patiala central jail in the 1988 road rage case.

Dullo said he had come to meet Sidhu and discuss some issues with him. He said Sidhu was in high spirits -- both health wise and morally.

Rumours did the rounds recently AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had offered cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu a “crucial” responsibility upon his release. There was no official confirmation of this.

Asked about the rumours of the purported letter by Priyanka to Sidhu, Dullo said it was appreciable that she has contacted him and asked about his well-being.

He evaded the question of Sidhu being offered an important charge upon his release from jail and said, "The party high command will decide about giving him a responsibility."

Dullo stressed that Navjot Sidhu was very much a member of the party. "He has remained the state president of Congress party and continues to be its member," he said.