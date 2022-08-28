Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu's vigilance remand extended by 2 days

Ludhiana, August 27
A Ludhiana court on Saturday extended by two days the vigilance remand of former minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu, arrested in an alleged food grain transportation tenders scam.
Ashu was produced before judicial magistrate Aarti Sharma here amid tight security arrangements.
The court extended Ashu's remand for two days though the vigilance bureau sought his custody for seven more days.
Earlier, the court had remanded the former minister to the custody of the vigilance bureau until August 27.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on August 22 arrested Ashu, who was food and civil supplies minister in the previous Congress government.
Ashu, who is the Congress' state unit working president, is alleged to be involved in a scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...