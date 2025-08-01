DT
Home / Punjab / Former Punjab minister Dharamsot’s son declared proclaimed offender in PMLA case

Former Punjab minister Dharamsot’s son declared proclaimed offender in PMLA case

Harpreet Singh has been declared PO by an Enforcement Directorate court in a 2024 PMLA case
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:24 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
An Enforcement Directorate court in Mohali has declared Harpreet Singh, son of former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, as proclaimed offender in a 2024 Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The court has sought the details of properties of Harpreet Singh for conducting proceedings of attachment under Section 83 of the CrPC.

“Proclamation of accused Harpreet Singh, son of Sadhu Singh, was effected on March 28, 2025, and he has not appeared in the court till date. The statutory period of 30 days has already expired as such the accused is declared as proclaimed offender. Necessary intimation to the concerned police station,” the court order, dated July 29, read.

Accused Sadhu Singh Dharamsot is presently out on bail in the PMLA case.

The copy of proclamation order has been affixed at the house of accused Harpreet, a resident of Ward No.6, Anniah Road, Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib. Another copy was affixed at a public place and third copy was affixed at the notice board of the court in Mohali.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case to August 19.

