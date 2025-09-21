Former Punjab minister Harmel Singh Tohra dead
Tohra was the son-in-law of Akali stalwart late Gurcharan Singh Tohra
Former Punjab minister Harmail Singh Tohra passed away after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday evening. He was 77.
His last rites will be performed at his native village Tohra on September 23.
Tohra won from the Dakala Assembly constituency in 1997 and became the PWD minister in the Akali government.
In 2016, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party but he returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2019.
