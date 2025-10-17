Former Punjab minister Razia Sultana, former DGP Mohammad Mustafa bereaved as their son dies at 33
Former Punjab Congress minister Razia Sultana and her husband, former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, were bereaved as their 33-year-old son, Aqil Akhtar, died following a brief illness in Chandigarh on Friday morning.
The body will be taken to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh for burial at Mustafa’s native village, Harda Kheri, in the afternoon.
Aqil is survived by wife Jainab Akhtar, a son and a daughter, besides his parents.
