Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot sent to 3-day police remand in DA case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 7

A Mohali court on Tuesday sent former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to three-day police remand in disproportionate assets case.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) had on Monday arrested Dharamsot for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Following investigations of a vigilance enquiry, a case under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at VB Range police station, Mohali, against Dharamsot in disproportionate assets case.

VB spokesperson said during the check period from 01-03-2016 to 31-03-2022, the income of Dharamsot and his family was Rs 2.37 crore while the expenditure was Rs 8.76 crore, which was Rs 6.39 crore more than his known sources of income.

