Home / Punjab / Former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla appointed AICC in-charge, joins CWC

Former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla appointed AICC in-charge, joins CWC

Singla was Sangrur MP from 2009 to 2014 but lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election to AAP’s Bhagwant Mann
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:35 PM Mar 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Vijay Inder Singla
In a significant development, former Punjab Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla has been appointed as the AICC in-charge to oversee party assets and properties across the country. This appointment, made by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, also makes Singla a member of the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC).

Singla, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, will continue to hold the post of joint treasurer of AICC. He has handled the Congress’ financial matters in the past and has been a key figure in the party’s Punjab unit.

A former MP from Sangrur, Singla was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 2017. He has also held various positions, including Chairman of Punjab Energy Development Authority (PEDA), President of Punjab Youth Congress (2006 to 2008), and General Secretary of Punjab Youth Congress (2002 to 2004).

Singla was Sangrur MP from 2009 to 2014 but lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election to AAP's Bhagwant Mann.

From Punjab, former CM Charanjit Channi and MP Manish Tewari (as special invitees) are also members of CWC.

