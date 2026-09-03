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Home / Punjab / Former Punjab Special DGP Arpit Shukla's gunman dies of gunshot wounds in Mohali

Former Punjab Special DGP Arpit Shukla's gunman dies of gunshot wounds in Mohali

Police say it seems to be a case of accidental firing but sources say six gunshots were fired

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali (Punjab), Updated At : 03:12 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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ASI Onkar Singh, gunman of former special DGP Arpit Shukla, died of gunshot wounds at latter's Sector 80 residence in Mohali on Thursday afternoon.

The police said it seemed to be a case of "accidental firing after the pistol fell from ASI's hand and discharged". Sources, however, said six gunshots had been fired. The victim was rushed to Phase-6 Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Shukla recently retired from the police force and was living at Wave Estate.

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Senior police officials reached the spot and began an investigation. Senior police officials remain tightlipped about the incident.

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