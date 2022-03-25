Former Sangrur SP, DSP, warden jail booked for corruption

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 25

A case under the prevention of corruption Act against former Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and warden of Sangrur jail has been registered after a retired Air Force officer alleged that the accused “took money from him when he was lodged in the jail”.

Sharing details, Sangrur SSP Swapan Sharma said that a retired Flight Lieutenant, in his complaint, has alleged that the accused took money from him while he was lodged in Sangrur central jail.

Accused allegedly took money from the complainant to provide him various facilities.

“We have registered a case against former SangrurSP jail Balwinder Singh, former DSP Amar Singh and jail warden Dhana Singh. Accused took money from complainant by harassing him in jail. Further investigations are on"said SSP Sharma.

The mobile of former SP Balwinder Singh was switched off while when contacted present SP Sangrur jail Manjit Singh, he said that he was unaware about the whereabouts of accused.

“Balwinder Singh was posted here from December 16, 2019, to December 29, 2020. I do not have any details about their present location,” he said.