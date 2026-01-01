Former SGPC auditor’s police remand extended

A local court on Tuesday extended the police remand of Satinder Singh Kohli, former auditor of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), by five days in connection with the probe into the case of 328 missing saroops.
Kohli was produced in the court after the expiry of his earlier remand. He was arrested by the special investigating team (SIT) constituted to investigate the disappearance of the saroops.
Sixteen persons were named in the FIR registered at the C-Division police station under the Amritsar Commissionerate. Of them, two accused have reportedly died. Investigations are continuing against the remaining 14 accused, including three who are reportedly abroad.
So far, Satinder Singh Kohli and former SGPC employee Kanwaljit Singh have been arrested in the case.
