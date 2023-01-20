Formulate policy to create sports infrastructure with corporate help: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

The Punjab Sports Department has laid emphasis on comprehensive reforms in the new sports policy. This was stated by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in a press communiqué released after a meeting with the expert committee to deliberate on the draft of the sports policy.

Meet Hayer said, “The implementation of the new sports policy will fulfil the Chief Minister’s dream.” In today’s meeting, it was decided to adopt a scientific method regarding talent search for the selection of players.

The minister also said that the performance data of players of the state should be collected and analysed. “By identifying the specialised places of various sports in the state, the focus should be on the respective sports there. Besides, the gradation policy should be rationalised,” said Meet Hayer.

The Sports Minister said, “A policy should be made to get financial help from corporate houses to create a sportsperson friendly ultramodern infrastructure. Similarly, a platform should be provided for NRIs to sponsor players and teams. Apart from this, the Sports Department, along with the school, higher, technical and medical education departments should print a joint sports calendar.”

Prominent among others, who were present at the meeting, include Principal Secretary Raj Kamal Chaudhary, Director Amit Talwar, Arjuna Awardee Hockey Olympian Surinder Singh Sodhi, Dronacharya Awardee and former national boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu and Vice Chancellor, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala, Lt-Gen JS Cheema (retd).