Fortis Mohali launches Institute of Genomic Medicine for better precision in cancer care

To provide world-class medical technology in cancer care, Fortis Hospital Mohali has launched the Institute of Genomic Medicine to aid improve diagnosis for disease prediction, prevention and targeted treatment. Genetic testing will primarily detect variations in genes, chromosomes and DNA patterns to identify genes that can cause cancer. This can help determine if an individual is at a risk of developing life-threatening complications later in life and hence suggest the appropriate line of treatment. According to a press release, Dr Ravneet Kaur, said, “Genomic testing in cancer usually starts with either a blood, saliva, or tumour tissue sample. In patients already diagnosed with cancer, advanced methods like next-generation sequencing or liquid biopsy helps study the genes inside a tumour. This helps identify the “faulty wiring” or mutations driving cancer, so treatments can be tailored to block those specific changes, thereby making therapy more effective and reducing unnecessary side effects. The same technology is also used to look at the genes people are born with. If a hereditary change, such as in BRCA1/2 or other cancer-related genes is found, it implies that patients and at times their family members, could carry a higher life-time risk of certain form of cancers. Early detection allows doctors to recommend preventive checks, lifestyle changes, or timely interventions, ensuring cancer care is not just personalised but also proactive.”

