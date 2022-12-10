Foster care scheme: 824 kids getting financial aid in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

For the welfare of economically weaker sections and helpless children, 441 children are being provided accommodation, health and education free of charge in the 15 homes being run by the Punjab Government for children aged 18 years or below. Under the Sponsorship and Foster Care Scheme, 824 children are being helped financially.

Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur said the main objective of implementing the centrally-sponsored Integrated Child Protection Scheme was to provide proper care, maintenance, treatment and equal opportunities to the children living in destitute or difficult conditions. She said the government was running 15 different homes in the state under the Juvenile Justice Act.

It includes seven children’s homes, four observation homes, two special homes and two state after-care homes. As many as 441 children are living in these and are benefiting from the accommodation.