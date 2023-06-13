Foster father kills minor girl; mother injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her foster father in a sudden provocation in the border Chak Dogra village under Ajnala subdivision here. Her mother was seriously injured in the incident.

Injured Baggi Kaur was rushed to a hospital, while the police recovered deceased Jasmil Kaur’s body, which was hidden under stubble, on the disclosure of the suspect.

The police sent the body for a post-mortem.

DSP (Ajnala) Sanjiv Kumar said the police had arrested Jasmil’s foster father, Raju Singh, and his mother Bholi in the case. A case under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC had been registered against them.

Investigations revealed that Baggi Kaur and her daughter had been residing with Raju Singh for the past year and a half. The police said the exact cause behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, but Raju was reportedly upset as he was recently thrashed by Baggi’s family.