Found guilty in departmental probe, govt dismisses 6 officials

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, February 16

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state today dismissed six officials found involved in the Rs 39 crore SC Post-Matric Scholarship scam.

Confirming the development, a senior functionary said four officials were from the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities and two worked in the Finance Department.

Those dismissed include Parminder Singh Gill, Deputy Director; Charanjit Singh, Deputy Controller; Mukesh Bhatia, Section Officer; Rajinder Chopra, Superintendent; and Rakesh Arora and Baldev Singh, both senior assistants. Both Charanjit and Rakesh have retired.

The dismissal order was passed by Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Dr Baljit Kaur.

The scam came to light during the tenure of former Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.

The departmental probe had pointed out that instructions of the then CM for disbursal of scholarship to the SC students were ignored and undue benefits given to certain private institutes. Instead of taking action against the erring institutes, benefits running into crores were extended to them. Rather than taking approval from the Finance Department for a re-audit of 14 institutes, errant officials added the names of other institutions to extend undue benefits to them as well.

It had also been pointed out that Rs 16.91 crore was disbursed to nine institutions without receiving approval from the Finance Department.

On August 2020, former Additional Chief Secretary (Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities) Kirpa Shankar Saroj had submitted a report to the then Chief Secretary regarding irregularities in the disbursal of scholarship.

The inquiry was conducted by former Additional District and Sessions Judge BR Bansal. The inquiry officer had pointed out that “noting pages” recorded by the then Additional Chief Secretary were found missing from the record.

In July 2022, CM Mann had ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities and a file pertaining to the scholarship scam was sent to the Chief Minister’s office.