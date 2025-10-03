DT
Home / Punjab / Foundation stone of Swan river bridge, laid by Minister Harjot Bains, vandalised

Foundation stone of Swan river bridge, laid by Minister Harjot Bains, vandalised

Police registers FIR; local AAP leadership terms it an ‘act of frustration’ by those opposed to development works being carried out by the state government

Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 06:12 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
The foundation stone of the bridge over Swan river was laid by Minister Harjot Singh Bains.
Barely a day after Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains laid the foundation stone for the much‑awaited high-level bridge over the Swan River at Bhallari Nangal, it was vandalised by unidentified miscreants — triggering strong condemnation from political leaders and local representatives, and vitiating political milieu in the area.

The project, which will connect Bhalli village to Mahindpur-Kheda Kalmot, is seen as a crucial step to improve connectivity and ease transportation in the region. The foundation stone was ceremoniously laid yesterday by Harjot Singh Bains, who hailed it as a milestone in infrastructure development. However, late at night, the stone was broken by unknown persons.

Following a complaint lodged by Gurwinder Singh, SDO PWD Anandpur Sahib, the Nangal police registered an FIR today under Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against unknown persons at Nangal Police Station.

Confirming the development, Nangal DSP Kulvir Singh Thakkar said, “We have registered a case on the complaint of the SDO PWD. Investigations are underway and stern action will be taken against those found guilty of this irresponsible act.”

The vandalism immediately took a political turn, with local AAP leadership and sarpanchs terming it an “act of frustration” by those opposed to development works being carried out under the state government.

Sanjeev Gautam, chairman of Guru Ravidas Ayurvedic University, block presidents of AAP Jaswinder Bhangla and Rakesh Bhalri, sarpanchs Jaspal Singh Dhahe, Chanan Singh Pammu Dhillon, Harpal Pali, Mukhtiar Kheda, Rocky Sukhsal, Shiv Kumar Majari, Sunil Mojowal in a statement issued today strongly denounced the act. They alleged that political opponents who cannot digest the pace of development were behind such attempts to create hurdles.

Harjot Singh Bains has so far refrained from commenting directly, but AAP workers maintained that the incident reflects the politics of negativity being played by those opposed to progress in the constituency.

