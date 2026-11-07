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Home / Punjab / Four 1995-batch IPS officers promoted as DGPs, seven senior officers get new postings in Punjab

Four 1995-batch IPS officers promoted as DGPs, seven senior officers get new postings in Punjab

Mohd Faiyaz Farooqui, Promod Ban, Amit Prasad and G Nageswara Rao, all from the 1995 batch, were promoted to the DGP rank (Level 16 in the pay matrix)

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:37 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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File photo of DGP MF Farooqui.
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The Punjab Government today promoted four senior IPS officers to the rank of DGP and assigned postings to them and three other senior officers. The orders were issued by Department of Home Affairs and Justice and came into force with immediate effect.

Mohd Faiyaz Farooqui, Promod Ban, Amit Prasad and G Nageswara Rao, all from the 1995 batch, were promoted to the DGP rank (Level 16 in the pay matrix). Kapil Dev, also from the 1995 batch and presently on Central deputation, was granted pro forma promotion to the same grade. His pay and other benefits during the deputation and after he rejoins the state cadre will be regulated under the applicable rules.

Following the promotions, Promod Ban has been posted as Special DGP, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). Amit Prasad has been appointed Special DGP, Counter Intelligence, Punjab. Farooqui has been posted as Special DGP, State Armed Police (SAP), Jalandhar Cantt Nageswara Rao has been given charge as Special DGP, Provisioning, Punjab, and will also hold the charge of Special DGP, Modernisation, Punjab.

Dr Jitendra Kumar Jain, a 1993-batch officer who was Special DGP, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Patiala, has been posted as Special DGP, Railways, Punjab. He will continue to hold the PSPCL charge in addition.

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Anita Punj, a 1994-batch officer who is Special DGP, Human Resource Development and Welfare, Punjab, has been given additional charge as Special DGP, Human Rights, Punjab.

The officers have been directed to join their new places of posting immediately. The orders were signed by Alok Shekhar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice. Copies were sent to the Union Home Secretary, the Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, the DGP and other offices.

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