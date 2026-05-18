Four aides of Goldy Brar held with pistols

Four members of the Goldy Brar gang have been arrested by the joint teams of the Jalandhar police and the CIA Staff. The police seized eight illegal pistols and 45 bullets from their possession.

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Those arrested have been identified as Sukhwant Singh Sekhon, alias Sukha, a resident of Dheerpur village in Jalandhar; Jugraj Singh of Dheerpur; Gupreet Singh of Mallian Lohian in Jalandhar and Neeraj of Bazigar Mohalla in Rama Mandi, Jalandhar.

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The CIA Staff had received a tip-off regarding the presence of four men travelling in the area in a silver car.