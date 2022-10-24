Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 23

In a joint operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force along with Amritsar city and Tarn Taran police arrested four persons, including two sharp-shooters, for allegedly gunning down shopkeeper Gurjant Singh in Tarn Taran two weeks ago.

While the incident was an outcome of a family dispute between gangster Arshdeep Singh Batti and his cousin, the shooters were close associates of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, Europe-based terrorist Satpal Singh, alias Satta, and Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, an operative of the Babbar Khalsa International, said DGP Gaurav Yadav today.

In a press statement, the DGP said those arrested had been identified as Gurkirat Singh, alias Ghuggi, Ajmeet Singh (both from Tarn Taran), Harmanjot and Akashdeep Singh (both from Batala). Harmanjot and Akashdeep have been arrested for providing weapons and other logistical support to the shooters.

The police have also recovered four pistols — two 9-mm and two .30 bore — from their possession. The development comes four days after the arrest of Ravisher Singh, alias Ravi, and Varinder Singh, alias Bhindi, who carried out a recce and harboured the shooters in the case.

The police have also recovered one .30 bore pistol and two cars — Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento — which were used in the crime, from them.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said the accused had been arrested following a tip-off. He said as per preliminary investigation, the arrested persons were planning a targeted killing in Amritsar allegedly at the behest of Landa and Rinda.

Tarn Taran SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said there was a family dispute between Gurjant and his cousin Arshdeep Singh, who is a close associate of Satnam Satta and Landa. He was arrested by the Delhi Special Cell in Kurukshetra IED planting case.

“Landa and Satta avenged the arrest of Arshdeep Batti by murdering Gurjant, who according to them was an informer and played a pivotal role in getting Arshdeep arrested,” he added.

