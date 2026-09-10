Four arrested in Gulzar death case

Even as the family of 47-year-old farm labourer Gulzar Singh expressed satisfaction with the police action, the Sangrur police said four accused had been arrested. The Punjab Government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by an officer of the Additional DGP rank to probe the case.

The family claimed that the government had assured them of a government job for one family member, besides adequate compensation.

Advertisement

“While four accused have been arrested, raids are being conducted to apprehend the fifth accused in the Gulzar Singh suicide case,” said the police, adding, “We got a lookout circular issued against the accused, hours after the FIR was registered.”

Advertisement

The Sangrur police have booked five persons, including village panchayat members and others, on charges of abetment to suicide and under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The FIR names five villagers, Baljit Singh, Gona Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Vicky Singh and Baljinder Singh, who have been accused of allegedly subjecting Gulzar to casteist abuse. The allegations form part of the police complaint and are yet to be established through investigation.

On Sunday, Gulzar questioned Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema during an official event about the sale of drugs in the state and how his son had allegedly been purchasing “chitta”. After raising the issue with the minister, videos that later went viral purportedly showed him saying that he had consumed pesticide and would not survive.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Gulzar Singh’s family alleged that police personnel and local AAP leaders pressured him to apologise after he questioned the minister from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP, however, has rejected the allegations and accused the opposition of politicising the death.

As Punjab gears up for future electoral contests, the alleged suicide of the Dalit farm labourer has once again brought the issue of drug abuse and trafficking in the state into sharp focus.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Punjab Government in connection with the death of Gulzar Singh, a resident of Sangrur district.