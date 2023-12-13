Four arrested with 3 kg heroin, Rs 9 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

The police here have busted a drug smuggling racket with the arrest of four persons after seizing 3 kg heroin and Rs 9 lakh drug money from them. This was stated by Commisioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar here today. Those arrested have been identified as Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky of Lohgarh, Rashpal Singh of Hoshiar Nagar village, Gourav, alias Kali of Varyam Singh Colony, and Sahil Kumar, alias Manthan of Durgiana Abadi in Amritsar. Apart from seizing heroin, the police teams have also impounded their vehicle in which they were going to transport the consignment.

The Commissioner said that following reliable inputs the police teams from CIA Staff-1 under the supervision of DCP, Investigation, Harpreet Singh Mander and ADCP, City-3, Abhimanyu Rana conducted special police checking in the area of Gol Bagh at the backside of the railway station in Amritsar. All four were arrested when they were going to deliver the heroin consignment in their car.

Bhullar said that Rashpal had already been facing two criminal cases pertaining to theft and NDPS Act in Amritsar (rural) and Tarn Taran area. An FIR has been registered.