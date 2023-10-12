Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 11

The police have registered a case against four persons after three youngsters drowned in the Badi Nadi on Monday.

The trio had escaped from a drug de-addiction centre in Ambala and had jumped into the Badi Nadi.

While two bodies were taken out on Monday evening, another was found on Tuesday.

Kotwali SHO Sukhwinder Singh Gill said they had booked Vijay Pratap, Sammy, Kaka and Mohit Verma. He said the deceased hailed from Patiala.

A father of one of the deceased youths said, “My son used to complain that the centre’s owners used to thrash them. On Monday, we received news about drowning of two youths in the Badi Nadi. One of them was my son.”

The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 304 of the IPC.

#Ambala