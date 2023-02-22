Four booked for attack on Ferozepur woman

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 21

The police have booked four men in connection with the murderous assault on a woman outside the district courts complex yesterday.

The accused have been identified as Saroj and Ajay, both residents of Bajidpur village, and Sammi Bhatti, a resident of Navan Purba village. Along with them an unidentified man has been booked under Sections 307 and 34, IPC.

Four bike-borne men had attacked Kamlesh Rani, a resident of Bajidpur village, on Monday morning with sharp-edged weapons while she was coming out from the district courts complex. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, the condition of Kamlesh was reportedly critical. Yesterday, she was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

#Ferozepur