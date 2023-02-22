Four booked for attack on Ferozepur woman

Ferozepur, February 21
The police have booked four men in connection with the murderous assault on a woman outside the district courts complex yesterday.
The accused have been identified as Saroj and Ajay, both residents of Bajidpur village, and Sammi Bhatti, a resident of Navan Purba village. Along with them an unidentified man has been booked under Sections 307 and 34, IPC.
Four bike-borne men had attacked Kamlesh Rani, a resident of Bajidpur village, on Monday morning with sharp-edged weapons while she was coming out from the district courts complex. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot.
Meanwhile, the condition of Kamlesh was reportedly critical. Yesterday, she was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...