Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 18

In what appears to be a major boost to redefine urban mobility, Ludhiana is among the four cities which have been selected for the city bus service being introduced by the Union Government.

Besides Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala will also be part of the Rs 20,000-crore PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.

This was disclosed by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in reply to a question of the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The AAP MP from Punjab had sought an update on the status of augmentation of the city bus service scheme and the details of Tier-II and III cities proposed to be covered under the scheme in the state.

The Union Minister said the Centre had launched, PM-eBus Sewa Scheme on August 16 with an aim to augmenting bus operations by deployment of electric buses on the public-private partnership (PPP) model and development of associated infrastructure in urban areas with central assistance of Rs 20,000 crore.

“As many as 169 cities falling in the range of 3 lakh to 40 lakh population size, as per Census 2011, including four cities – Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala – are eligible to participate in this scheme,” Kishore said, while stating that the process for implementation of the scheme had been initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He added that 3,850 e-buses had been sanctioned for deployment in 51 cities.

Meanwhile, a team of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has reached Ludhiana to conduct the ground survey for the launch of the scheme here.

According to information, 100 e-buses will be provided to Ludhiana for city bus service in the first phase and the Municipal Corporation has requested for mini buses in view of the congestion and traffic bottlenecks in the state’s biggest and largest city, in terms of area and population.