Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Patiala, December 15
Dense fog led to a massive pile-up of vehicles on the Patiala-Rajpura highway near the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza on Friday. The collision, which involved a truck and four cars, resulted in eight persons sustaining minor injuries.
The mishap occurred at 8 am on both sides of the highway. Among the vehicles involved, one car veered off the road and toppled, adding to the chaos of the incident. Among those injured were four policemen of the Patiala police who were headed to the high court for a hearing.
They were rushed to the Government Rajindra Hospital, where their condition was said to be stable.
Eyewitnesses said the incident took place due to the sudden changing of lane near the toll plaza. The fog was so dense that drivers had no time to react, leading to collisions.
The affected stretch on the highway near Dhareri Jattan plaza was temporarily closed as rescue operation continued. Commuters said the absence of delineators and roadside blinkers led to the crash.
The Bahadurgarh police have impounded the vehicle involved in the pile-up and stated the investigation.
