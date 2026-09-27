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Home / Punjab / Four days after escape, teen accused of killing Amritsar ASI shot dead in encounter

Four days after escape, teen accused of killing Amritsar ASI shot dead in encounter

Police have arrested three persons who allegedly sheltered the accused while they were hiding in Ludhiana and Moga

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Police at an encounter site in Amritsar. Representative image/ANI file
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Four days after escaping from custody, Karanbir Singh, alias Nandi (19), an accused in the shooting of Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh, was killed in an encounter with the police at Kandowal village in the Jhander area of Amritsar on Saturday.

Head Constable Amritpal Singh, attached to the CIA staff, also sustained a leg injury in the exchange of fire.

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Inspector General (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said ASI Jaswant Singh was shot dead in Bhala Pind village on September 11. Following investigations, the police arrested Karanbir Singh and his accomplice Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi of Jhanjoti village, from Nihal Singh Wala in Moga on September 19.

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The police have also arrested three persons who allegedly sheltered the accused while they were hiding in Ludhiana and Moga.

On September 22, Karanbir escaped from police custody after dodging the police during a weapon recovery operation based on his disclosure.

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Bhullar said the Jhander police received information on Friday night that Karanbir, a resident of Jhanjoti village under the Rajasansi police station jurisdiction, was moving around in the area and allegedly planning to commit a crime. Following the tip-off, joint teams of the Jhander police and the CIA staff were formed to arrest him.

According to the police, the accused was spotted riding a motorcycle near a drain. When asked to stop, he allegedly opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, the police fired five rounds, two of which struck Karanbir in the leg and chest. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ajnala, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The police claimed to have recovered a Glock 9-mm pistol, a .30-bore pistol and the motorcycle from the spot.

The police said Karanbir was earlier booked in an arms recovery case registered at the Gharinda police station in 2025. As he was a juvenile at the time, he was dealt with under the juvenile justice framework and was later granted bail.

Bhullar said the names of foreign-based handlers had also come to light and further investigation was in progress to establish the complete sequence of events and ascertain his involvement in other criminal activities.

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