Four days after his escape, bullet-hit gangster turns in

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 19

Four days after a member of the Bambhia gang escaped from police custody at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where he was under treatment, accused Surinder Pal Singh, alias Billa, today surrendered before the police here.

The gangster was arrested last week. He had received a bullet injury in his leg during an exchange of fire between the police and three miscreants, including Billa.

The police said after escaping from custody on July 15, injured Billa’s condition started deteriorating in the absence of treatment and it forced him to surrender.

After his surrender, Billa was shifted to the hospital for treatment. A police officer said treatment of the accused was a priority as there was an increased risk of amputation of the leg due to an infection caused by the bullet injury.

On July 6, Billa and his aides had fired into the air to intimidate a Jaito-based trader to extort money from him.

