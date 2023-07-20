Four days after his escape, bullet-hit gangster turns in

Faridkot, July 19
Four days after a member of the Bambhia gang escaped from police custody at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where he was under treatment, accused Surinder Pal Singh, alias Billa, today surrendered before the police here.
The gangster was arrested last week. He had received a bullet injury in his leg during an exchange of fire between the police and three miscreants, including Billa.
The police said after escaping from custody on July 15, injured Billa’s condition started deteriorating in the absence of treatment and it forced him to surrender.
After his surrender, Billa was shifted to the hospital for treatment. A police officer said treatment of the accused was a priority as there was an increased risk of amputation of the leg due to an infection caused by the bullet injury.
On July 6, Billa and his aides had fired into the air to intimidate a Jaito-based trader to extort money from him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
9 die, 13 injured as speeding car ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad
The accident occurs past midnight at ISKCON bridge on the Sa...
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...